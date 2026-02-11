Ten years after winning World Series, Cubs enter 2026 with similar expectations

MESA, Ariz. — The Chicago Cubs are coming off a 92-win season, return much of a productive and athletic lineup, have a deep group of talented pitchers and signed three-time All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman during the offseason.

It's safe to say elite expectations will be back at Wrigley Field this summer.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell didn't shy away from that reality Wednesday before the team's first official spring training workout for pitchers and catchers. Addressing reporters for the first time in Arizona, he said “everybody works really hard to create a team like this.”

“You work really hard to build a roster that has expectations,” Counsell said. “You work really hard to get on a team that has expectations. That’s what we want. We’re truly excited.”

It's been nearly 10 years since the Cubs beat the Cleveland Guardians for the World Series title in 2016. The franchise has stayed competitive since — making the playoffs four times, including last season — but hasn't been able to recreate the magic or talent that famously snapped 108 years of futility.

This roster might represent its best chance.

The lineup is relatively young but has experience, headlined by Pete Crow-Armstrong, Dansby Swanson, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Michael Busch and Seiya Suzuki. Adding Bregman — a two-time World Series champion — on a $175 million, five-year deal should make them even more formidable.

The 31-year-old Bregman hit .273 with 18 homers and 61 RBIs in 114 games last season.

“We've added a really good baseball player who is just passionate about the game,” Counsell said. “It's fun to be around people like that. We have a lot of people like that. So I think, from that perspective, he fits in.”

The Cubs also still have Matt Shaw, who had a good rookie season at third base and now is expected to move into a super-utility role because of Bregman's arrival. Shaw played good defense at third and hit .226 with 13 homers and 44 RBIs, overcoming a slow start at the plate and showing considerable improvement during the season's second half.

The 24-year-old has spent most of his baseball career at third or second, but he has also dabbled in the outfield. Counsell said Shaw will get more work in the outfield this spring as they try and make him as versatile as possible.

“Matt's got a fun challenge ahead of him,” Counsell said. “That's how I see it and I think that's how he sees it.”

Chicago's starting rotation could also be a strength with newcomer Edward Cabrera — who was acquired in a trade with the Marlins — joining Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon and Cade Horton. Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA in a career-high 26 starts and 137 2/3 innings last year.

The 24-year-old Horton is entering his second season after a fantastic rookie year. The right-hander was 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA, though he missed the postseason with a rib injury.

“There's still a lot to prove,” Horton said. “Now guys have a scouting report on me, they know my stuff. It's all about going out there and executing pitches, giving our team a chance to win.”

The Cubs' bullpen — as it is for almost every team in the big leagues — is a work in progress. Counsell did provide a mild surprise on Wednesday by confirming that Daniel Palencia would be team's closer if the season started today.

Palencia was very good last season with a 2.91 ERA and 22 saves, and Counsell envisions a similar role in 2026, though he also said the team must remain flexible.

“There's always going to be surprises in that area of your team,” Counsell said. “That's how it's going to work.”

But overall, the Cubs have more certainty about their potential 26-man roster than most teams. Cubs' President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer said this was “the best kind of spring training" because there was so much optimism and hunger to improve on last season's success.

“I know the expectations are high — which is great,” Hoyer said. “The excitement in camp is palpable. The players are talking about it, the coaches are talking about it. They're excited about our group.”

