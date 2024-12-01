Syracuse knocks No. 6 Miami out of ACC title game and possibly the playoff with 42-38 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — (AP) — Kyle McCord and Syracuse knocked No. 6 Miami out of Atlantic Coast Conference title contention — and possibly ended the Hurricanes' College Football Playoff hopes — by rallying from a 21-0 deficit for a 42-38 win on Saturday.

McCord threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns for the Orange (9-3, 5-3). LeQuint Allen ran for two scores and picked up two critical first downs on Syracuse’s final, clock-killing drive, and Devin Grant forced a fumble that he returned 56 yards for a touchdown to help the Orange beat a ranked foe for the third time this season.

Cam Ward had 349 yards passing with two touchdowns for the Hurricanes (10-2, 6-2, No. 6 CFP), who will be off next week while Clemson faces SMU for the ACC title and will have to hope for an at-large bid into the 12-team playoff. Miami had little trouble scoring but settled for a field goal on what turned out to be its final possession when coach Mario Cristobal declined to go for it on fourth-and-goal from the 10.

Miami had defeated Syracuse six straight times before this shootout, in which the teams combined for 983 yards of offense and 51 first downs. The Hurricanes began the season 9-0 but have lost two of three, falling three weeks ago at Georgia Tech.

McCord was 26 of 36 and became the first Syracuse quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards in a season. His second touchdown pass to Jackson Meeks was his 27th of the season, also an Orange record.

Allen finished with 143 yards from scrimmage for Syracuse — 22 carries for 82 yards and six receptions for 61 yards. Trebor Pena had six catches for 128 yards and a touchdown, and Meeks had seven catches for 110 yards and the two scores.

The game was tied at 28 when Grant forced a fumble by receiver Xavier Restrepo at the Syracuse 44. He scooped the ball and ran down the left sideline for the score, giving the Orange a 35-28 lead with 1:47 to go in the third quarter.

Damien Martinez ran for a 2-yard TD on Miami's next possession to tie the game at 35-all. Allen's 3-yard run gave the Orange the lead for good at 42-35.

Restrepo finished with 148 yards receiving on nine catches for the Hurricanes, and Jacolby George had six receptions for 121 yards.

Miami scored touchdowns on its first three possessions and a rout appeared possible. A 40-yard touchdown pass from McCord to Pena midway through the first quarter was wiped out by an illegal formation penalty and seemed to deflate Syracuse.

The Hurricanes dominated the first 15 minutes, outgaining Syracuse 189 yards to 42.

But the Orange began their rally with two quick touchdowns in the second quarter. Allen took a handoff, bounced off a would-be tackler and maintained his balance for an 8-yard TD, and McCord connected with Meeks in the left corner of the end zone from 9 yards out to make it 21-14 at the half.

The scoring didn't slow down after halftime.

A 25-yard pass to Pena in the right corner of the end zone tied the game briefly at 21 with less than a minute to go in the third, but the Hurricanes countered three minutes later on Mark Fletcher Jr.’s second 2-yard score of the game. McCord and Meeks tied it at 28-all when they hooked up for another 9-yard TD.

The takeaway

Miami must clean up its defense, and given the struggles on that side of the ball, Cristobal will be second-guessed for kicking the short field goal late.

First-year coach Fran Brown's Orange showed tremendous fight and resilience.

Up next

Miami awaits a playoff berth or a bowl game. The Orange await their bowl game destination and opponent.

