Swiatek beats Kerber to give Poland early lead in United Cup final

SYDNEY — (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek gave her Poland team an early lead in its United Cup final against Germany with a straight sets win against Angelique Kerber on Sunday.

The four-time major winner beat Kerber 6-3, 6-0 in 70 minutes as the Polish team stretched its record to 12 wins, against one defeat at the mixed teams tournament.

Kerber, who saved two match points against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the semifinal on the way to her first singles win since returning from the birth of her first child, provided a stern test for Swiatek in a tight opening set.

But the 22-year-old Swiatek eventually found the break in the eighth game and clinched the set 6-3 in 48 minutes.

Swiatek stepped up a gear in the second as she broke Kerber three times to close out her fifth consecutive win this week and leave Poland just one win away from a maiden United Cup title ahead of the men's singles.

“So I’m really proud of myself that I could win, you know, all my singles and for now, yeah, we’ll see if we’re going to have mixed doubles or not, but I’m still ready to compete today,” Swaitek said post-match.

Alexander Zverev, ranked sixth, plays Hubert Hurkacz later Sunday and must win to keep Germany in the tie.

