Suspension of Lions safety Brian Branch for postgame fight vs. Chiefs is upheld on appeal

NEW YORK — The one-game suspension of Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was upheld Wednesday by a hearing officer appointed by the NFL and the NFL Players' Association.

Jordy Nelson, the hearing officer, denied the appeal by Branch, who was suspended for a game without pay by the league Monday for unsportsmanlike conduct following a loss at Kansas City.

Branch punched Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Sunday night, setting off a postgame melee.

Detroit (4-2) will host NFC South-leading Tampa Bay (5-1) without Branch, another blow for a team with a banged-up secondary.

In a letter to Branch, Jon Runyan, the league vice president of football operations, wrote: “Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players.”

Runyan said Branch's conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and had no place in the game.

Branch will be eligible to return to the active roster on Tuesday, Oct. 21, during the team’s bye week ahead of its home game against NFC North rival Minnesota on Nov. 2.

After Kansas City beat Detroit 30-17, quarterback Patrick Mahomes extended his hand toward Branch and the third-year pro walked past the superstar. Smith-Schuster then walked toward Branch. They exchanged a few words and Branch responded by throwing a right hook that knocked Smith-Schuster to the ground.

Smith-Schuster leapt to his feet and went after Branch. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco tried to get between them, but Branch ripped Smith-Schuster’s helmet off as a slew of players converged on the scrum.

Smith-Schuster came away with a bloody nose.

Branch addressed his actions after the game.

“I did a little childish thing, but I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and refs don’t catch it,” Branch said. “They be trying to bully me out there and I don’t — I shouldn’t have did it. It was childish.”

Branch was fined $23,186 for facemask and unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties against Green Bay last month.

“I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable, and it’s not going to be accepted here,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said Sunday night. “It’s not what we do. It’s not what we’re about. I apologized to coach (Andy) Reid and the Chiefs, and Smith-Schuster. That’s not OK. That’s not what we do here. It’s not going to be OK. He knows it. Our team knows it. That’s not what we do.”

Detroit drafted Branch out of Alabama in the second round in 2023 and he has been one of the franchise’s top players during its recent run of success. He was a Pro Bowl player last season after finishing fifth in voting for AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

