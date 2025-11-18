Suspect in murder of Oakland coach from 'Last Chance U' makes first court appearance

OAKLAND, Calif. — The 27-year-old man charged with shooting the widely beloved and former Oakland community college football coach John Beam made an initial court appearance Tuesday and will continue to be held without bail.

Cedric Irving Jr. has been charged with murder and several enhancements in Beam's death, and he could face 50 years to life in prison if convicted, Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson said at a news conference Monday.

Irving, who appeared wearing a sleeveless, padded vest, did not enter a plea Tuesday. He did not speak and could not be seen by most people in the courtroom as he was inside an enclosed area for defendants. His attorney, Sydney Levin of the county's public defender's office, said Irving was waiving a formal arraignment and the judge granted her request to enter a plea Dec. 16.

Prosecutors have not provided a motive for the shooting at Laney College, which is in downtown Oakland. Irving has no criminal record, the district attorney said.

The courtroom on Tuesday was packed with reporters and friends and family of the legendary coach, who craned to get a look at Irving.

Beam, 66, was a giant in the local community, a father figure who forged deep relationships with his players while fielding a team that regularly competed for championships. The Netflix docuseries “Last Chance U” focused on Beam and the Laney Eagles in its 2020 season. He’d most recently been serving as the school’s athletic director after retiring from coaching last year.

Officers arrived at Laney College before noon Thursday to find Beam shot in the head at the athletics field house. He was treated at a hospital, but died the following day from his injuries.

Beam had raised concerns about security at the field house, citing a nearby fire and a previous break-in, according to the Peralta Community College District's student-run news outlet, The Citizen.

At a community forum the day before he was shot, Beam said he felt the campus was less safe after the district in 2020 ended a contract with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office for armed deputies. The college now uses unarmed guards.

Irving was arrested at a commuter rail station just after 3 a.m. Friday. He was carrying the firearm used to shoot Beam, and he admitted to carrying out the shooting, according to the probable cause document.

Oakland police say the shooting was “very targeted.”

The public defender's office did not return a request for comment.

Back-to-back shootings at two schools last week have roiled Oakland, a city of roughly 400,000 across the bay from San Francisco. On Wednesday, a student was shot and wounded at Oakland's Skyline High School.

Beam joined Laney College in 2004 as a running backs coach and became head coach in 2012, winning two league titles. According to his biography on the college’s website, at least 20 of his players went on to the NFL.

