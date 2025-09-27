Struggling West Ham fires Potter after 5 games of the Premier League season

LONDON — (AP) — West Ham fired manager Graham Potter on Saturday, just five games into the new Premier League season and two days before playing Everton in its next match.

The team is in next-to-last place after losing four of its league games so far and is already out of the English League Cup.

Potter took charge in January and led the London club to a 14th-placed finish last season.

“Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations,” West Ham said, “and the board of directors believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team’s position in the Premier League as soon as possible.”

West Ham added that the “process of appointing a replacement is underway.”

Potter's backroom staff also have left.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.