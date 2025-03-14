Stephen Curry becomes first player in NBA history to make 4,000 3-pointers

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Stephen Curry's shooting range and accuracy from way back have long stood alone — whether with a defender or two in his face or when letting it fly from the logo.

Now, the NBA's career leader in 3-pointers has reached new territory from beyond the arc: Golden State's star guard is the first player in league history to reach 4,000 3s.

He did it a day before his 37th birthday.

His 4,000th came from the right wing and under pressure off a pass from Moses Moody with 8:19 left in the third quarter, on his fourth attempt of the night.

Fans jumped to their feet and roared when Curry made it, and a tribute played on the big screen during a timeout shortly after.

The two-time NBA MVP needed two more from deep coming into Thursday night's game against the rival Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. He hit his first from the left wing with 5:35 remaining in the opening quarter.

Smothered by Keegan Murray or DeMar DeRozan, Curry missed on his second attempt from near the top of the arc — after teammate Draymond Green scored the first six points on a pair of 3s and 7-footer Quinten Post also had two 3s.

Curry hit the front rim with his next try, a 30-footer four minutes before halftime.

How might the team celebrate Curry's latest milestone and birthday?

“What do you get for the guy who has everything? Maybe I’ll give him a day off,” coach Steve Kerr said with a smile.

Curry hit five 3s in Monday's 130-120 win against Portland. His first career 3 came on Oct. 30, 2009, at Phoenix.

Kings coach Doug Christie remembers when Reggie Miller's numbers seemed astronomical.

“It was (2,560) with Reggie Miller and it was like, ‘Whoa, that's out of control,’” Christie said before the game, then praised Curry.

“He's changed the game in so many different ways, from seeing him as a little kid in Toronto shooting it from his hip to standing behind him on the sideline and he's shooting it in your eye. A lot of credit to him. That's an incredible story. Know and played with his father, and watching his family, watching the man he's become, the player, knowing the hours and the commitment that it takes to do something as great as he does it, is humbling in many ways. Massive, massive amount of respect.”

Curry, who became the 26th player in NBA history to score 25,000 points during last Saturday's home win over Detroit, is in his 16th NBA season and showing no signs of stopping despite his occasional nights off to rest his tender knees.

“I'm desensitized to the 3s because they just come flooding through game after game, 4,000 is just an insane number,” Kerr said.

In December 2021, Curry surpassed Ray Allen's then-record of 2,973.

Curry could have company in the 4,000 club eventually. Clippers guard James Harden is next in line with 3,127 and Bucks star Damian Lillard behind him with 2,794.

“Steph, he's something like we've never seen,” Portland coach Chauncey Billups said. “It's been fun watching his journey and watching his career and his ascension to greatness. I had the pleasure of playing with him when he was 21 years old on USA team.

"That was before he became this guy, which you could tell he was on his way. He's a tireless worker, a great person as we all know so I'm happy for his success. What he's done I'm not surprised. You spend so much time with him every single day you understand his work ethic, and he's just been amazing. He's fun to watch, he's not fun to coach against.”

