Stephen Curry scores season-high 60 points in Warriors' 141-134 OT loss to Hawks

ATLANTA — (AP) — Stephen Curry scored a season-high 60 points in Golden State's 141-134 overtime loss to Atlanta on Saturday night, with Trae Young scoring 35 points to help the Hawks outlast the Warriors.

Curry had eight points in overtime to finish only two points shy of his career high of 62 at home against Portland on Jan. 3, 2021. He was 22 of 38 shots from the field, hitting 10 of 23 3-pointers, and made all six of his free throws.

Dejounte Murray scored the last seven points in an 11-0 run to open the overtime for Atlanta and finished with 19 points. Onyeka Okongwu had a career-high 22 points and a season-high 16 rebounds, and Jalen Johnson scored 21 points.

Curry scored 22 points in the fourth quarter, including a go-ahead jumper with 14 seconds remaining. Murray answered with a jumper from the free-throw line to tie it. Curry missed a last-second jumper to send it to overtime.

The Hawks have taken advantage of a six-game homestand to win four straight games, matching their best stretch of the season. They are 4-1 on the homestand.

It was tied at 89 entering the fourth period. Curry scored Golden State's first two baskets of the final period and then gave the Warriors a 105-104 lead with a 3-pointer.

Jonathan Kuminga's streak of eight straight games scoring more than 20 points for Golden State ended when he fouled out with 16 points with 1:06 remaining in regulation.

Young and Golden State's Lester Quinones, who scored 17 points, traded long 3s to end the first quarter. Young sank a 27-footer with less than 2 seconds remaining in the period. The Warriors quickly passed the ball to Quinones, who launched a halfcourt shot to beat the buzzer.

Golden State rookie guard Brandin Podziemski appeared to injure his right leg when he landed awkwardly when trying to avoid fouling Young late in the first period. Podziemski limped off the court, was escorted to the locker room and returned in the second period.

Hawks forward Saddiq Bey, who sprained his left ankle in the first half Friday night's 129-120 win over Phoenix and did not play in the second half, was ruled out before the game. Coach Quin Snyder before the game “It's not something that should keep him our for an extended period of time.”

Garrison Matthews started at forward with Bey unavailable and De'Andre Hunter (right knee) limited. Hunter scored six points in 16 minutes.

Warriors forward Dario Saric (illness) missed his second consecutive game. Coach Steve Kerr said Saric could join the team for its next game at Brooklyn.

UP NEXT:

Warriors: Continue five-game trip at Brooklyn on Monday.

Hawks: Host Los Angeles Clippers on Monday to end a six-game homestand, their longest of the season.

