Steelers first-round pick Derrick Harmon carted off with knee injury

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers first-round draft pick Derrick Harmon was carted to the locker room after the defensive end injured his knee Thursday night in the preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers.

Harmon's knee twisted awkwardly as he was engaged with a Carolina blocker on a pass rush.

He was in tears with a towel over his head as he rode on the back of a cart to the locker room. The Steelers had no immediate update on the injury except to say that Harmon would not return to the game.

The former Michigan State and Oregon player was the 21st pick in April.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin elected to start a handful of starters on both sides of the ball against the Panthers, including Harmon. The rookie had been expected to start this season on a defensive line with Cameron Hayward and Keeanu Benton.

Veteran Isaiahh Loudermilk is expected to see more playing time if Harmon is out a significant amount of time.

The Panthers did not play their starters.

