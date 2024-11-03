Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins Brazilian Grand Prix to extend lead over Lando Norris

SAO PAULO — (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen took a major step toward securing his fourth straight F1 title by winning the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday, despite starting 17th, and increasing his lead over McLaren's Lando Norris with three more races remaining.

Verstappen overcame punishments before the race as well as the wet weather at Interlagos to earn his first victory since June, and his eighth Grand Prix win of the year. He also clocked the fastest lap of the race, which gives him an extra point.

The Dutchman increased his lead from 44 points to 62 over Norris, who finished sixth.

The two Alpine drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, completed the podium.

