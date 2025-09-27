Stanton has pair of 2-run homers, Judge hits 52nd, Yanks beat Orioles to stay tied for AL East lead

NEW YORK — (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a pair of two-run homers on a five-RBI night, Aaron Judge had a go-ahead, two-run drive with his 52nd long ball of the season and the New York Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-4 Friday to remain tied with Toronto for the AL East lead.

Toronto and New York are 92-68 and the Blue Jays have the tiebreaker over New York, which has won six straight and nine of 10.

Stanton put the Yankees in front with their major league-record 48th home run in the first inning, one more than Atlanta hit in 2023.

After Jacob Westburg's three-run homer in the third against Will Warren (9-8), Judge hit a two-run drive in the bottom half that landed in the netting above Monument Park behind center field. Nearing his first batting title, Judge has a .330 average and 111 RBIs.

Stanton followed two batters later with a 451-foot homer that landed in the bleachers to the left of Monument Park for his 39th multi-homer game, including one in the postseason. He added an RBI groundout in the seventh.

Judge and Stanton have homered in the same game 58 times, with the Yankees winning 51.

Playing his 75th game after his season debut was delayed to June 16 because of tendon inflammation in both elbows, Stanton is hitting .267 with 23 homers and 64 RBIs.

Rogers (9-3) allowed three homers in 17 previous starts this year. He gave up six runs in three innings and tied his career high for homers allowed, yielding three for the first time since May 20, 2022.

Nathan Lukes homered starting the sixth against Warren, who finished his rookie season with a 4.44 ERA in 33 starts.

Orioles left fielder Dylan Beavers left after 3 1/2 innings because of right shin discomfort.

Key moment

Judge has 50 homers in 118 games against Baltimore and nine in his last 17 games overall.

Key stats

New York's bullpen has pitched 19 2/3 scoreless innings over nine games. ... The Yankees evened their record against the AL East at 25-25.

Up next

Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (3-3, 3.27) and Orioles RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (10-9, 4.54) start Saturday.

