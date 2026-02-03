Speedskater Erin Jackson, bobsledder Frank Del Duca picked as US flagbearers for Winter Olympics

NEW YORK — Speedskater Erin Jackson and bobsledder Frank Del Duca have been chosen as the U.S. flagbearers for the Milan Cortina Olympics opening ceremony on Friday.

Jackson is the first Black woman to win an individual gold medal at a Winter Olympics. Del Duca, a sergeant in the Army, is the first bobsledder in 70 years to carry the flag.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced the names on Tuesday.

Del Duca, with deep Italian roots, finds the opportunity especially meaningful as the games are in Italy. The opening ceremony will be unique, with events spread across several Italian cities.

