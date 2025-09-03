Spanish Vuelta stage cut short because of disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near finish line

BILBAO, Spain — (AP) — The 11th stage of the Spanish Vuelta was cut short and finished without a winner because of a disruption by pro-Palestinian protesters near the finish line in the Basque Country city of Bilbao on Wednesday.

Police had to be called in to contain the protesters, many of them carrying Palestine flags and pro-Palestine signs.

Race officials made an announcement to the teams as the riders had about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) to go in the 157.4-kilometer (98-mile) stage that also started in Bilbao.

“Due to some incidents at the finish line, we have decided to take the time at 3 kilometers before the line. We won’t have a stage winner. We will give the points for the mountain classification and the intermediate sprint, but not on the finish line,” they said.

Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard, of team Visma-Lease a Bike, said it was disappointing not to be able to finish the stage.

“It's a big shame, we really would have loved to win the stage,” he said, adding that he was looking forward to a strong finish by his team on the day of his son's birthday.

Tom Pidcock, a British rider from team Q36.5 Pro Cycling, had been ahead during the final parts of the stage.

___

AP cycling: https://apnews.com/hub/cycling

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.