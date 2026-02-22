Snow clears and Eileen Gu goes for Olympic medal No. 6

LIVIGNO, Italy — A day later than she expected, Eileen Gu tries to make it six medals in six Olympic events Sunday when she drops into the halfpipe for the women's final.

The last event at the Livigno Snow Park had been scheduled for Saturday night under the lights, but a big snowstorm blew in hours before the contest was supposed to start, and organizers pushed the final to the last day of the Olympics.

The 22-year-old Gu, American born but competing for her mother's homeland of China, is already the most decorated freeskier in the short history of the sport at the Olympics. She has captured two silver medals at the Milan Cortina Games and now has two gold and three silver from two Games. She is the defending champion on the halfpipe.

The biggest threat to Gu is Zoe Atkin, an American-born skier who competes for her father's homeland of Britain. Atkin finished ninth at the Beijing Games but has been a steady presence on World Cup podiums ever since. She has three victories over the last four years, all in events where Gu didn't compete.

