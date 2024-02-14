Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong captures her first long-course world title in Doha

DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Siobhán Haughey of Hong Kong captured her first long-course world title, winning the women's 200-meter freestyle Wednesday at the World Aquatics Championships.

Haughey, a three-time champion at the short-course worlds, finally touched first in the big pool after years of close calls.

She was the Olympic silver medalist in both the 100 and 200 free at the Tokyo Games, in addition to a runner-up finish in the 100 free at last summer's world championships in Fukuoka.

Also, Haughey finished fourth in the 200 free — just off the podium — at both the 2019 and 2023 worlds.

“This really means a lot to me," she said. “It's nice to finally see the No. 1 next to my name.”

In the first final of the night, Ireland's Daniel Wiffen used a strong finishing kick to capture the men's 800 freestyle in 7 minutes, 40.94 seconds, his country's first medal ever at the world championships.

“I really wanted to win this one,” said Wiffen, the short-course world record holder in the 800 free.

Haughey added to a bronze medal she won a day earlier in the 100 breaststroke, a surprising result in an event she swam “just for fun.”

She will face a much stiffer challenge at the Paris Olympics, where the 200 free will include Australian stars Mollie O'Callaghan and Ariarne Titmus, who were among the many no-shows for Doha.

“I feel like I can do a lot better," Haughey said. “Paris is the main target, so hopefully tweak and fine-tune some things the next few months and I can have an even better swim in Paris.”

The first swimmer from Hong Kong to capture an Olympic medal was under world-record pace through 150 meters and held on at the end to win in 1:54.89. She finished well off O'Callaghan's mark of 1:52.85 set at last year's worlds.

The silver went to New Zealand's Erika Fairweather at 1:55.77, giving her another medal after a victory in the 400 free. Australia's Brianna Throssell took the bronze at 1:56.00.

In the 800 free, Elijah Winnington of Australia claimed the silver in 7:42.95, while Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri — the 2019 world champion in the event — faded at the end to settle for bronze at 7:42.98.

HIGH DIVING

Rhiannan Iffland of Australia won her fourth straight world title in women's high diving.

The 32-year-old Iffland finished with 342.00 points off the 20-meter tower at Doha Old Port.

Canada took the next two spots on the podium in the non-Olympic event, with Molly Carlson claiming silver at 320.70 and Jessica Macauley grabbing bronze at 320.35. American Kaylea Arnett finished fourth.

The men's final, from the 27-meter tower, is Thursday. France's Gary Hunt led after the first two rounds.

