Shilo Sanders makes his presence felt in his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Shilo Sanders quickly made his presence felt in first NFL preseason game.

Sanders creeped up to the line of scrimmage, blitzed untouched and hit Brandon Allen, driving him to the ground just after he threw the ball away.

A night after his younger brother had an impressive debut for the Cleveland Browns as the starting quarterback, Shilo Sanders got a clean shot at the QB in Tampa Bay's game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night.

Signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado, where he played with his brother for their Hall of Fame dad, Deion Sanders, Shilo Sanders is battling for a roster spot in a crowded defensive backfield.

He started the second half at safety and registered Tampa Bay’s first quarterback hit of the game on his first series.

Shedeur Sanders, who slipped to the fifth round of the draft, completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two TD passes and led three TD drives in a 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers. He played nearly three quarters and didn’t turn the ball over.

Both of Coach Prime’s sons have received plenty of attention throughout training camp. But neither player is even assured a roster spot. Shedeur is competing with veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. Pickett and Gabriel missed the preseason opener because of hamstring injuries.

Shilo is battling with JJ Roberts and Rashad Wisdom behind 2023 All-Pro Antoine Winfield Jr., starter Tykee Smith and backups Christian Izien and Kaevon Merriweather.

