Shedeur Sanders wins Unitas award, then goes on to break Colorado's single-season passing mark

BOULDER, Colo. — (AP) — Shedeur Sanders woke up early Friday, won a national award, and then set No. 23 Colorado's all-time single-season passing record.

The senior quarterback, named winner of the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award before the game against Oklahoma State, came in needing 40 yards to pass Koy Detmer's 28-year-old record of 3,527 yards.

Sanders got there by hitting LaJohntay Wester for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Sanders finished with 438 yards in a 52-0 win Friday to close out the regular season with 3,926 yards. Sanders also added five TD passes against the Cowboys to increase his total to a school-best 35 for the season.

Detmer's yards passing mark came in 1996, when Rick Neuheisel was coaching the Buffs, who went 10-2 and finished the season ranked No. 8 in the AP Top 25.

For Sanders, the Unitas Award, which goes to the nation's top quarterback, could be the first of a handful.

Two-way standout Travis Hunter, meanwhile, is the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman. He had 10 catches for 116 yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception.

