Sharks' Macklin Celebrini returns to team activities as he works his way back from injury

SAN JOSE, Calif. — (AP) — The San Jose Sharks announced rookie Macklin Celebrini will return to team activities on Thursday, nearly three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Celebrini, the No. 1 overall pick in the NHL draft in June, had made an impressive debut by recording a goal and an assist in an overtime loss to the St. Louis Blues. Two days later, the 18-year-old was out.

In a statement, the team said he has made positive progress over the past several weeks. Coach Ryan Warsofsky said Celebrini is week to week.

“We will continue to monitor his progress, but no date has yet been set for his return to game action,” the statement said.

According to Sportradar, Celebrini became the youngest player in NHL history to record two points in the first period of his debut, accomplishing the feat at 18 years and 119 days. Shane Doan held the previous record of 18 years and 362 days, when he posted two points for Winnipeg against Dallas in 1995.

