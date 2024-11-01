SEC cracks down on coaches and teams faking injuries to slow hurry-up offenses

The Southeastern Conference is cracking down on its players falling down and feigning injuries.

In a letter to league coaches and athletic directors that was shared with The Associated Press on Friday, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey told teams to “stop any and all activity related to faking injuries to create timeouts.” Yahoo Sports first reported the letter.

The league also tweaked an existing rule to give it more leeway in punishing coaches and programs for violations. Now, if the national coordinator for football officiating says it’s more likely than not that a feigned injury occurred, then it will be considered a feigned injury and subject to a penalty.

“Your team should be prepared to compete fairly under the rules of the game,” Sankey wrote.

Before Friday’s rules adjustment, teams had to send video to the national coordinator for review. Now, the SEC office can request a video review if warranted.

“When defending against a “hurry up” offense, you are to use the allocated team timeouts if you need to stop play or you may allow the play to continue with the personnel and defensive play call in place,” Sankey wrote. “When on offense, if the play clock is running out, you are to use a team timeout or accept the delay of game penalty.

“Creating injury timeouts in these circumstances is not acceptable and is disrespectful to the game of college football.”

A feigned injury finding can be cleared if medical information is presented that establishes a player had to disrupt the game for an injury.

If not, the SEC would implement the following fine structure that already had been in place:

— For a team’s first finding of a feigned injury, the head coach will receive a public reprimand and a financial penalty of $50,000 will be assessed.

— For a team’s second finding of a feigned injury, the head coach will receive a public reprimand and a financial penalty of $100,000 will be assessed.

— For a team’s third finding of a feigned injury and any subsequent findings, the head coach will receive a public reprimand and a suspension for the team’s next contest.

— If any other staff member is found to have been involved in signaling, encouraging or directing a feigned injury, that individual will be subject to the same accountability measures presented in this memorandum, including public reprimand, financial penalties and suspensions.

— If a student-athlete is cited for a feigned injury, the student-athlete also may be subject to a public reprimand.

“Play football and stop the feigned injury nonsense," Sankey wrote.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.