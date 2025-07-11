Seattle Reign FC signs forward Mia Fishel to multi-year contract

Seattle Reign FC has signed U.S. Women’s National Team forward Mia Fishel to a multi-year contract through the 2029 season.

The team made the announcement on Thursday.

“We’re pleased to bring Mia Fishel to Seattle Reign FC,” said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. “Mia is a player with tremendous upside – a goal-scorer with presence, creativity and a drive to keep growing. This move represents an important step in her return to top form, and we’re committed to giving her the environment and support to thrive. We believe in her ability to make a real impact in the NWSL and are looking forward to what she’ll bring to the club and our fans.”

The deal includes a transfer fee paid to Chelsea FC, where the 24-year-old spent the last two seasons.

Fishel was a two-time All-American at UCLA and began her professional career with Mexican side Tigres UANL, capturing the league’s Golden Boot and leading her squad to a championship in 2022.

Fishel joins Reign FC immediately and becomes the longest-contracted player on Seattle’s roster.

“I’m incredibly excited to sign a long-term contract in the NWSL and take this next step in my career with Seattle Reign FC. This league is one of the best in the world, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity. I can’t wait to get started and contribute to the team’s success,” said Fishel.

