Seahawks close in on NFC's top seed with 27-10 win over Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Zach Charbonnet ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns, and the Seattle Seahawks turned two third-quarter Carolina turnovers into TDs to beat the Panthers 27-10 on Sunday and close in on the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Sam Darnold threw an interception in the end zone but finished 18 of 27 for 147 yards with a touchdown for the Seahawks, who can wrap up the NFC West title and the top seed if the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams both lose or tie.

Jaxson Smith-Njigba added nine catches for 72 yards as Seattle (13-3) won its sixth straight.

The Panthers (8-8) had a chance to win the NFC South because the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost 20-17 at Miami on Sunday. Now the Panthers will likely need to win at Tampa Bay next weekend to win their first division title since 2015 and snap a seven-year playoff drought. Carolina could still claim the division with a loss to the Bucs if the Atlanta Falcons (6-9) win their final two games.

Bryce Young was limited to 54 yards on 14-of-24 passing and threw an interception for the inconsistent Panthers, who followed up a win with a loss for the fifth straight time. Young ran for 30 yards and accounted for Carolina's only touchdown with a 10-yard scamper.

Carolina was limited to 139 yards of offense.

After an ugly first half that ended in a 3-3 tie, the Seahawks took control in the third quarter thanks to their defense.

DeMarcus Lawrence recovered a fumble by Chuba Hubbard deep in Carolina territory and Charbonnet cashed in with a 2-yard touchdown run. On the ensuing possession, Young's pass to a Tetairoa McMillan was intercepted by Julian Love, leading to Darnold's 17-yard touchdown pass to tight end AJ Barner.

The Panthers, who were held to 72 yards in the first three quarters, responded with a 13-play, 69-yard drive. Young scored on a 10-yard run to cut Seattle's lead to 17-10.

The Panthers' defense appeared ready to get off the field on Seattle's next possession, but two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn was flagged for grabbing Smith-Njigba's facemask on a third-down reception on third-and-21, more than 15 yards behind the first-down marker.

That gave Seattle a first down and the Seahawks cashed in with Jason Myers' 30-yard field goal to make it a two-possession game with eight minutes remaining.

Seattle sacked Young twice on the ensuing possession to get the ball back, and Charbonnet sealed it with his second TD run.

Injuries

Seahawks: WRs Rashid Shaheed (concussion) and Cody White (groin) left in the first half and did not return.

Panthers: TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (ankle) was carted to the locker room after getting injured on the game's first play and did not return. CB Robert Rochell (concussion) left a short while later. LB Claudin Cherelus left with a calf injury in the third quarter.

Up next

Seahawks: At San Francisco next weekend.

Panthers: At Tampa Bay next weekend.

