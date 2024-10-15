San Jose State volleyball at the center of another decision to compete against the team

Another athletics opponent of San Jose State has grappled with whether to play the school in volleyball.

The University of Nevada made it clear Monday that its Oct. 26 match against San Jose State would go on as scheduled after the team’s players released an independent statement a day prior saying they would forfeit.

“We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld,” the players’ statement read. “We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”

Boise State, Southern Utah, Utah State and Wyoming previously canceled matches this season against San Jose State, with none of the schools explicitly saying why they were forfeiting.

The Republican governors of Idaho, Utah and Wyoming have made public statements in support of the cancellations, citing a need for fairness in women's sports.

Nevada’s athletic department cited state equality laws as the reason it couldn’t back out of its match, while acknowledging most of the players said they wouldn’t take the court.

The athletic department also stated the university is “governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.”

Nevada's Republican lieutenant governor also supported a cancellation before the school corrected its course.

The athletic department said players will not be subject to disciplinary action if they refuse to participate in the match.

“The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation with the University or the athletic department,” Nevada athletics’ statement read. “The players’ decision also does not represent the position of the University.”

Nevada senior Sia Liilii told OutKick the team was upset with its athletic department.

“We decided that we’re going to stand in solidarity with other teams that have already forfeited and that we wouldn’t participate in a game that advances sex-based discrimination or injustice against female athletes,” Liilii told the website.

The cancellations could cause some teams to not qualify for the conference tournament Nov. 27-30 in Las Vegas.

