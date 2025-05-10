Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring because of 'significant degenerative changes' to his right shoulder

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — New Orleans Saints veteran starting quarterback Derek Carr has decided to retire because of a labral tear in his right shoulder and “significant degenerative changes” to his rotator cuff, the team announced Saturday.

Carr, 34, has played for 11 pro seasons since being selected out of Fresno State by the then-Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft.

He was acquired by the Saints as a free agent in 2023 but had mixed results in New Orleans, going 14-13 as a starter while struggling through oblique, hand and head injuries that caused him to miss seven games last season.

Carr, who was entering the third year of a four-year, $150 million contract, experienced unexpected pain in his throwing shoulder when he began to ramp up training this offseason, which led to his diagnosis that now has cut short his career.

“Surgery was an option, jeopardizing the entire 2025 season, yet there was no guarantee Derek would return to the level of strength, function and performance of play to which he was accustomed,” the Saints said in a written announcement.

The Saints did not acknowledge Carr's injury until the day before the draft. Carr did not speak publicly about the injury until a few days later, when he delivered a guest sermon at a Las Vegas church. In that sermon, Carr said his critics were "lying" about him when they questioned the unusual timing of the injury, as well as both the team's and Carr's initial reticence to address it openly or answer questions about it.

Carr has career passing totals of 41,245 yards, 257 touchdowns and 112 interceptions. He retires with a 77-92 regular-season record as a starter and without having won a playoff game.

Carr said he made the decision in consultation with his wife, Heather, and “upon reflection of prayer.”

“For more than 11 years, we have been incredibly blessed, and we are forever grateful and humbled by this experience,” Carr said. “It’s difficult to find the right words to express our thanks to all the teammates, coaches, management, ownership, team officials and especially the fans who made this journey so special.”

The decision also comes after New Orleans used a high second-round draft choice to select Louisville's Tyler Shough as a potential future starting quarterback — although it remains to be seen how quickly he can be ready for that role.

Other QBs on the Saints' roster include second-year pro Spencer Rattler and third-year player Jake Haener, who did post a victory between them in seven games last season, six of which Rattler started.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.