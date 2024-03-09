Sabres overcome 2-goal deficit and disallowed OT goal in 3-2 shootout win over Oilers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — (AP) — Jacob Bryson and the Buffalo Sabres got the rare and unusual opportunity of celebrating one win twice.

After an offside video review led to Owen Power’s goal with two seconds remaining in overtime being disallowed, the Sabres showed no letdown by returning from their locker room to have Alex Tuch score the decisive shootout goal in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

“That was probably the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in a game,” said Bryson, who forced overtime by scoring on a backhander with 8:21 left in regulation in a game Buffalo overcame a two-goal deficit.

“I came running in and half the guys were undressed already,” Bryson added, describing the locker room scene. "But I’m glad we stuck together there and still pulled out a win after what happened there.”

The announcement of the disallowed goal led to a chaotic scene in which the Sabres mascot, Sabretooth, ran off the ice and down Buffalo’s tunnel to alert the team. Fans who had already begun exiting returned en masse and began booing.

The Oilers, who were preparing to shower, learned about the ruling from assistant coach Glen Gulutzan, forward Leon Draisaitl said. “Yeah, `Hairball’ just came in and yelled that it might be offside, so obviously scramble to get your gear back on and get back out there.”

Tage Thompson also scored in helping Buffalo snap an 0-2-1 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and two more in the shootout. He sealed the win by getting his stick and blocker out to stop Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the Oilers third and final shootout attempt.

Ryan McLeod and Warren Foegele had a goal and assist each for Edmonton, which lost its second straight following a five-game winning streak. Stuart Skinner stopped 25 shots through overtime and one of three shootout attempts.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid had his points and league-best assist streak end at 13 games despite enjoying several set-up and scoring opportunities, including a shot off the post in the final minute of the first period.

The point streak, in which McDavid combined for two goals and 27 assists, was tied for the sixth longest in the NHL this season. His assist streak was a career best and the league’s longest since Erik Karlsson enjoyed a 14-game run last season with San Jose.

“Everyone was pretty disappointed and getting their gear off,” Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. “It gave us an opportunity to get that extra point but unfortunately we didn’t.”

The video review is automatic for games entering overtime, with replays clearly showing the Sabres being offside when defenseman Bowen Byram entered the Edmonton zone about 18 seconds earlier.

Tuch secured the win after Thompson and Draisaitl exchanged shootout goals. Driving in from the left wing, Tuch beat Skinner by snapping a shot inside the far post.

“They didn’t have any problem getting their heads back into the game,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “And that was the message, ‘Let’s go win. Let’s go win it again.’”

The game finished with three officials after Ryan Gibbons went to the bench and had to be escorted down the Sabres hallway just before the start of the third period. The NHL did not respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking an update on Gibbons.

