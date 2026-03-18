Rory McIlroy's menu for the Masters taps into Northern Ireland, New York and the Augusta wine cellar

Rory McIlroy has put together a menu for the Masters Club dinner nearly as dramatic as the back nine he played at Augusta National to win the green jacket.

There's a taste of home in Northern Ireland with his mother's bacon-wrapped dates as an appetizer and Irish Champ as a side dish.

He stayed local with crispy Vidalia onion rings that come from a 20-county region in southeastern Georgia. There's also a Georgia peach and ricotta flatbread.

And no, that isn't just any yellowfin tuna carpaccio as the first course. The staff from Augusta National flew to his favorite restaurant in New York, Le Bernardin, to meet with the chef so they could prepare the dish just the way McIlroy likes it.

There are 12 items on the menu from appetizers to dessert, and then four labels from Augusta National's fabled wine cellar.

By the look of it, McIlroy had been planning this over the 17 years he spent trying to win the Masters, which culminated in a thriller last year that gave him the career Grand Slam.

“I think it would be pretty presumptuous to have a menu in your head before you actually win the tournament,” McIlroy said in a conference call Wednesday. “But I always thought about if I win the Masters one day, what would I want it to look like? What would I like to serve?”

The defending champion is host of the Masters Club — also known as the “Champions Dinner” — a tradition that dates to 1952. The dinner is only for Masters champions. The club chairman, Fred Ridley, is an honorary member. It is held every Tuesday evening during Masters week.

The host picks the menu — and picks up the tab.

Scottie Scheffler last year had Texas touches with a cowboy ribeye, Texas-style chili and jalapeno creamed corn. Jon Rahm's menu had a Spanish flavor. Hideki Matsuyama of Japan had sashimi. Sandy Lyle of Scotland served haggis and Adam Scott of Australia included Moreton Bay lobster. Players from 13 countries have won the Masters.

“No, it wasn’t put together off the top of my head. I tried to be pretty thoughtful with it,” McIlroy said. “Tried to incorporate some of the things that I like and some little personal touches along the way. But at the same time, trying to put together a good enough menu that everybody would enjoy.”

Appetizers

Dates stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon. The recipe belongs to his mother, Rosie.

Grilled elk sliders (McIlroy said he was eating a lot of elk leading up to the Masters last year.)

Rock shrimp tempura

Georgia peach and ricotta flatbread with hot honey

First course

Yellowfin tuna carpaccio

“It's a really thin slice of French baguette with a really thin slice of foie gras on top of that and tuna carpaccio,” he said. “It’s a really simple dish, but every time we go to that restaurant (Le Bernardin), that’s the one thing that I have to have.”

Main course

Wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon

Side dishes

Traditional Irish Champ (creamy mashed potatoes mixed with green onions, butter and milk)

Sauteed brussels sprouts

Glazed carrots with brown butter

Crispy Vidalia onion rings

Dessert

Sticky toffee pudding with vanilla ice cream on warm toffee sauce

The wine cellar

2015 Salon “S” Brut Le Mesnil-sur-Oger Champagne

2022 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet

1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild from Pauillac in Bordeaux ("The wine that I drank the night that I won the Masters," he said.)

1989 Chateau D’Yquem from Sauternes in Bordeaux ("My birth year, and I think every great meal deserves to be finished off with Chateau D’Yquem. It is like liquid gold," he said.)

“Can't wait to host the dinner on Tuesday night,” McIlroy said. “And then obviously, be a part of that dinner for many, many years to come.”

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