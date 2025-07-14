Rory McIlroy returns home for the British Open ready to embrace the love

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland — (AP) — Rory McIlroy practically had Royal Portrush all to himself Monday morning, but not for long. By the time he finished his first practice round for the British Open — his first time back on these links in 2,187 days — there was a big crowd that weathered rain and sunshine to see him finish.

The circumstances are far different now.

McIlroy remembers being ill-prepared for the wave of emotions that hit him on the first tee in 2019. He has tried to forget the opening tee shot that sailed out-of-bounds and led to a quadruple bogey. And there was thunderous support for him on that Friday when he made a furious rally only to miss the cut by one shot.

On Monday, he walked over to dozens of spectators wanting his autograph, including on one large flag of his native Northern Ireland with emblems of all four majors in each corner.

The pressure to perform has not left. But that flag was an example that he returns home to Northern Ireland to be celebrated as much as the fans want to see him end a more special year on a spectacular note.

This was different from 2019, when he wanted to treat that British Open like any other, ignoring that it was the first time golf's oldest championship was on his home soil in 68 years.

“I think in ‘19 I probably tried to isolate, and I think it’s better for everyone if I embrace it,” he said. “It's nice to be able to accept adulation, even though I struggle with it at times. I think it's more embrace everything that’s going to come my way this week and not try to shy away from it or hide away from it. And I think that’ll make for a better experience for everyone involved.”

He is rarely home these days, living in Florida, preparing to move to London, traveling the world for golf. There was never a reason to be at Royal Portrush — caddie Harry Diamond came over a few weeks ago on a scouting trip — but it felt good to be home.

“When I was looking at the calendar for 2025, this was the tournament that was probably circled, even more so than the Masters for different reasons,” he said. “It’s lovely to be coming in here already with a major and everything else that’s happened this year.”

That "everything else" was the Masters, the major that teased him for so many years and then brought him so much joy when he won in a playoff to complete the career Grand Slam.

The next two months were a struggle, from listless play to so much fatigue from questions of “What now?” and how to reset goals. He went six straight rounds at majors without talking to the media. He didn't seriously contend in any of his six tournaments.

“I think everyone could see over the last couple of months how I struggled with that. I’ve done something that I’ve told everyone that I wanted to do, but then it’s like I still feel like I have a lot more to give,” McIlroy said.

“I probably just didn’t give myself enough time to let it all sink in. But that’s the nature of professional golf. They do a very good job of keeping you on the hamster wheel, and you feel like it’s hard to get off at times.”

But coming back to these parts has recharged him. He nearly won the Scottish Open last week, losing on the back nine to Chris Gotterup, flew straight over to Portrush on Sunday night and checked into his hotel at 1 a.m. He was on the first tee six hours later.

“By the time I got to the back nine today, there was a nice crowd out there,” McIlroy said. “After the 18th and seeing all the kids and signing autographs, it’s really, really nice, and I’m sure that’ll just build as the week goes on.”

It was a smart move. Play was suspended a couple of times because of severe weather, the occasional pounding rain and possibly lightning. Turns out not all of the electricity in the air was about McIlroy.

“I don’t know if that rain will have a massive effect on the course, depending on how heavy it is. I don’t really plan to approach the course any differently,” said Shane Lowry, the champion golfer of the year at Royal Portrush in 2019.

“I forgot how well-bunkered it is. There’s a lot of options off tees. You just have to go with what you feel. You’re going to see a lot of people hitting different clubs off different tees, playing the golf course differently,” Lowry said.

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 player, was in his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2019 and now is making his first trip to Royal Portrush. Jordan Spieth was a Monday arrival, home in Dallas last week as his wife gave birth to a boy, Sully, their third child.

The town already is hopping, with throaty singing at the Harbour Bar late Sunday night, Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley engaging with spectators, everyone buzzing about how the 153rd Open will unfold, most interest on McIlroy.

“I still feel like there’s a lot left in there,” McIlroy said. “The story certainly isn’t over.”

