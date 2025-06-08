Sports

Nations League final goes to penalties with Portugal and Spain level at 2-2 after extra time

By CIARÁN FAHEY
Portugal Spain Nations League Final Soccer Spain's Martin Zubimendi, left, holds Portugal's Nuno Mendes during the Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Spain at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (Matthias Schrader/AP)
MUNICH — (AP) — The Nations League final is going to penalty kicks after Spain and Portugal failed to score in extra time after their showdown had ended 2-2 in normal time.

Cristiano Ronaldo sent the match to extra time on Sunday when he equalized in the 61st minute with his record-extending 138th goal for Portugal.

It came after Mikel Oyarzabal had given Spain a 2-1 halftime lead. Oyarzabal squeezed the ball past Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa in the 45th after Pedri played him in.

Martin Zubimendi had broken the deadlock in the 21st with a tap in when Portugal’s defense failed to deal with Lamine Yamal’s cross, then Nuno Mendes leveled five minutes later when he drilled a low shot inside the far post.

The 40-year-old Ronaldo went off to a standing ovation and a hug from coach Roberto Martínez in the 88th.

Earlier, Kylian Mbappé led France to third place with a 2-0 win over host nation Germany in Stuttgart.

The Real Madrid star scored one goal and set up the other for Michael Olise as France recovered from a lethargic first half.

