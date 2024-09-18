Roma fires Daniele De Rossi after going winless in its opening 4 Serie A matches

ROME — (AP) — Roma fired coach Daniele De Rossi on Wednesday in a move that was surprising despite the Giallorossi going winless in their opening four Italian league matches.

De Rossi, a former Roma captain, was hired in January to replace the fired Jose Mourinho and impressed so much during the second half of last season that he was given a contract extension in June through 2026-27.

“The club’s decision is made in the best interests of the team, to get back on the desired path as soon as possible at a time when the season is still in its early stages,” Roma said. “A heartfelt thank you to Daniele, who will always be at home at the Giallorossi club, for the work done in recent months with passion and dedication.”

Roma added that “communication regarding the team’s technical guidance will follow.”

Roma hosts Serie A leader Udinese on Sunday.

Ivan Jurić, who formerly coached Genoa, Hellas Verona and Torino, was close to formalizing a deal to replace De Rossi, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported. Jurić coached Torino the last three seasons, leading the club to 10th-place finishes in his first two campaigns and ninth place last season.

It's the first coaching change in Serie A this season.

After opening with a scoreless draw at Cagliari, Roma was beaten 2-1 at home by Empoli. Draws at Juventus (0-0) and Genoa (1-1) followed — leaving Roma with only three points and in 16th place.

De Rossi had transformed Roma into a better attacking unit than Mourinho’s defensive teams but this season has produced only two goals.

Next week, Roma opens its Europa League campaign against Athletic Bilbao at the Olimpico.

Romelu Lukaku’s loan spell at Roma ended after last season but talented striker Paulo Dybala stayed with the club after considering a move to Saudi Arabia.

Roma’s American owners Dan and Ryan Friedkin have often made surprising decisions.

