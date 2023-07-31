Report: Mariners trading closer Paul Sewald to Diamondbacks

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners are reportedly working on a deal to send closer Paul Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

According to Nick Piecoro with the Arizona Republic, the Mariners will receive outfielder/infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone, and infielder Ryan Bliss.

Sewald came to the Mariners from the New York Mets in 2021, having saved 53 games over his three seasons in Seattle. In 2023, the righty has logged 21 saves with 2.93 ERA along with 60 strikeouts in 43 innings.

This comes after Sewald logged a pair of saves against Arizona over the weekend.

Rojas has logged time at second base, third base, shortstop, and at all three outfield positions over the course of his five-year career with the Diamondbacks. He’s slashing .228/.292/.296 in 2023 so far in 2023 with no home runs.

Canzone has split time between designated hitter and the outfield after being called up for the first time in 2023, with a slash line of .237/.293/.368 in 38 at-bats. He’s hit .310/.377/.556 over his minor league career.

Bliss was drafted by the Diamondbacks in the 2nd round in 2021, and has hit .267/.337/.440 over his three years in the minors.

