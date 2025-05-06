Reds rookie Tyler Callihan injures arm trying for catch on inside-the-park home run

ATLANTA — (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie left fielder Tyler Callihan appeared to suffer a serious injury to his left arm while attempting a sliding catch against the Atlanta Braves on a play that turned into an inside-the-park home run Monday night.

With two outs in the third inning, Callihan was chasing down a fly ball from Matt Olson and briefly made the grab before crashing hard into the padded wall in foul territory along the left-field line. After he hit the wall, the ball fell out of Callihan's glove as he rolled onto his back in pain and grabbed his left arm.

Reds fielders momentarily stopped, unsure if Callihan made the catch or if the ball was foul. Austin Riley scored from first base and Olson circled the bases at half speed, not sure of the ruling.

Callihan was attended to by Reds athletic trainers and walked back to the dugout and clubhouse holding his left arm.

The play was reviewed and replay confirmed the ball was touched in fair territory and Callihan did not have control of it long enough to constitute a catch. Olson’s home run gave the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Callihan was playing in his fourth major league game after making his debut last week.

