Red Wings captain Larkin injured on hit from behind, Senators pull away for 5-1 victory

DETROIT — (AP) — Claude Giroux and Vladimir Tarasenko each had a goal and an assist and the Ottawa Senators beat Detroit 5-1 on Saturday night in a game overshadowed by a hit from behind that left Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin face-down and motionless on the ice.

Larkin was down for about a minute after being cross-checked in the back of the head and neck by Ottawa’s Mathieu Joseph Eventually, Larkin was able to stand up and was hunched over as he was assisted to the locker room. There was no immediate report on the injury.

Standing near the Ottawa goal during a first-period power play, Larkin took the hit from Joseph and fell into the Senators’ Parker Kelly, who also hit him.

Joseph and Kelly were assessed roughing penalties on the play with 6:10 left in the period. Detroit’s David Perron was given a match penalty for intent to injure for cross-checking Artem Zub as the Ottawa defenseman stood next to the prone Larkin. Detroit’s Christian Fischer and Joseph dropped the gloves early in the third period.

Nine-time All-Star Patrick Kane scored his first goal of the season in his second game with Detroit. He signed a one-year contract Nov. 28 as a free agent.

Dominik Kubalik, Tim Stutzle and Jake Sanderson also scored for Ottawa. Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves for his 100th regular-season victory.

Larkin's injury and Perron's ejection left Detroit, which dressed seven defensemen, with only nine forwards.

Detroit goalie Alex Lyon was pulled after two periods. Lyon and James Reimer combined for 32 saves.

Giroux scored on a power play less than two minutes into the game, shoveling in a rebound of Jakob Chychrun's shot.

During a 4-on-3 power play a minute after Larkin's injury, Kane scored on a wrister from the right circle that beat Korpisalo on his glove side.

Ottawa took a 4-1 lead in the second period. Tarasenko scored the go-ahead goal at 3:36 on a power play. Kubalik, who played for the Red Wings last season, then beat Lyon with a slap shot. Stutzle scored with 1:04 remaining in the period.

Sanderson added an empty-net goal in the third.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host Carolina on Tuesday night.

Wings: At Dallas on Monday night.

