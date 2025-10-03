Ravens rule out Lamar Jackson for Sunday's matchup against the Texans

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson has been ruled out for Baltimore's game against Houston on Sunday after missing a week of practice because of a hamstring injury.

Jackson had to leave last weekend's loss at Kansas City in the second half. Cooper Rush is now in line to start for the Ravens, who have lost nine of their last 11 games when Jackson doesn't play. The two-time MVP has missed only one game since the start of the 2023 season — a Week 17 matchup when Baltimore had little to play for.

Baltimore also ruled out All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring), All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey (calf) and All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard (calf) for this weekend, as well as cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring). Star safety Kyle Hamilton (groin) missed practice Thursday and Friday and is questionable for the game.

Linebacker Odafe Oweh (eye), tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and receiver Tez Walker (oblique) are also questionable. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday after missing the last two games.

Rush started eight games for Dallas last season in place of Dak Prescott, and now the Ravens (1-3) turn to him at a time when their season is in danger of going off the rails. They have this game and a matchup with the Los Angeles Rams — both at home — before a much-needed open date.

“I’ve kind of been here before,” Rush said Friday. "Whenever a franchise QB goes down, it’s always a ‘sky is falling’ feeling everywhere you are. It’s normal, and if you have to go out there on Sunday and do what you have to do, it’s nice knowing you had a whole week to prep for it, so things like that are good.”

