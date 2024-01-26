Ravens activating Mark Andrews, tight end expected to play in AFC championship game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are activating Mark Andrews from injured reserve, and coach John Harbaugh said he expects the star tight end to play in this weekend's AFC championship game against Kansas City.

Andrews injured his ankle in a Nov. 16 win over Cincinnati. Although he was initially feared lost for the season, Harbaugh suggested then that he might be able to come back at some point. The Ravens have extended their season long enough to make that realistic.

Andrews practiced last week but did not play in the divisional playoff round against Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler had 45 catches for 544 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games during the regular season.

Second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has stepped up in Andrews' absence, catching six TDs in his last six games.

