Rangers RHP Scherzer to miss rest of regular season because of strained muscle in shoulder

TORONTO — (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer will miss the rest of the regular season because of a strained muscle in his shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

Rangers general manager Chris Young said it was unlikely Scherzer would be able to pitch in the postseason if Texas qualifies.

The 39-year-old Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, left Tuesday’s game at Toronto in the sixth inning. The eight-time All-Star allowed three hits, walked one and struck out two in 5 1/3 shutout innings, picking up the win in a game that saw the Rangers leapfrog Toronto into an AL wild card position.

Scherzer does not require surgery. He will be reevaluated in two weeks. He finished the season 11-6 with a 3.77 ERA in 27 starts for the Mets and Rangers, striking out 174 in 52 2/3 innings.

Texas recalled right-hander Jonathan Hernández from Triple-A Round Rock.

