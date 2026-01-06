Rangers' Adam Fox going on long-term injured reserve and Igor Shesterkin regular IR, AP source says

NEW YORK — New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox is going on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is going on regular IR and continues to be evaluated for the injury that knocked him out of a game against Utah Monday night, the person said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the roster moves had not been announced.

Fox, who just returned in late December from missing a month because of an upper-body injury, will be sidelined at least the next 10 more games as a condition of going on LTIR. It’s unclear when Fox was injured since he played all of regulation against the Mammoth but did not skate a shift in overtime.

Shesterkin exited in the first period after his left leg bent awkwardly while trying to avoid a collision with Utah's JJ Peterka. The 30-year-old could not put weight on his left leg as he was helped off the ice by a trainer and teammate Vladislav Gavrikov.

Going on IR means Shesterkin will be out at least the next three games and could be eligible to return Jan. 14 against Ottawa. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters Monday night he hoped it was not too serious, given how important the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL's top goaltender is to the Rangers.

Fox was not chosen for the U.S. roster for the Olympics in Milan but was believed to be on the short list of injury replacements, if needed. Florida's Seth Jones, selected to the team coached by Sullivan, got hurt in the Winter Classic on Friday night and is considered week to week, though the Panthers expect him back before the Olympic break begins in early February.

