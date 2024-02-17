Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for '25, AP source says

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and veteran slugger Randal Grichuk agreed Saturday on a $2 million, one-year contract with a mutual option for 2025, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the deal, which was first reported by ESPN, hadn't been officially announced.

Grichuk will be paid $1.5 million this season and would make $6 million in 2025, or the D-backs could pay a $500,000 buyout.

The 32-year-old Grichuk has 191 career homers with the Cardinals, Blue Jays, Rockies and Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season, hitting .267 with 16 homers.

Grichuk gives the defending National League champions some more right-handed power in a lineup that includes Eugenio Suarez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker.

