Raleigh hits MLB-best 44th homer and Rodríguez connects twice as streaking Mariners top Rays 7-4

SEATTLE — (AP) — Cal Raleigh launched his major league-leading 44th home run, Julio Rodríguez went deep twice and the surging Seattle Mariners defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 7-4 on Saturday night after retiring Ichiro Suzuki's No. 51 jersey.

Seattle extended its win streak to six, the longest active run in the American League, and moved within a half-game of Houston atop the AL West.

After hitting the go-ahead homer in the eighth inning Friday night, Raleigh delivered another three-run shot Saturday to put Seattle up 5-1 in the third. Rodríguez connected on the next pitch from starter Joe Boyle (1-2), who lasted 3 1/3 innings.

Rodríguez also hit a two-run homer in the first, a 436-foot drive, and has 23 home runs this season.

