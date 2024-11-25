Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the season with a broken collarbone

HENDERSON, Nev. — (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew is out for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone, coach Antonio Pierce said Monday.

Pierce said Aidan O'Connell, who is on injured reserve with a broken thumb, could be available to start when the Raiders visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

The Raiders also could turn to Desmond Ridder, who replaced Minshew when he was injured late in Sunday's 29-19 loss to the Denver Broncos.

