Pritchard, White become 1st Boston duo to score 40+ in same game, 1st duo in NBA history with 9+ 3s

BOSTON — (AP) — Payton Pritchard and Derrick White have been mostly glue guys during their time with the Boston Celtics, filling in gaps and providing sparks when necessary.

But with starters Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis all sitting out Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers, the duo raised their games to a level never before seen in NBA history.

Pritchard scored a career-high 43 points and had a career-best 10 3-pointers to lead the short-handed Celtics past the Portland Trail Blazers 128-118.

White added career highs with 41 points and nine 3s, making Pritchard and White the first Celtics duo to score 40 or more points in the same game and the first duo in league history with nine or more 3-pointers each in a game.

Pritchard also had 10 rebounds, making him the first player in NBA history with at least 40 points, 10 3-pointers and 10 rebounds in a regulation game. Damian Lillard and James Harden did it in overtime games.

“I think the work over time has built up to supreme confidence," Pritchard said. "Then having my teammates and coaches to have the confidence in me now to allow me to have nights like this. ... It just builds and builds and finally you see it on nights like this.”

Even sweeter? The Oregon native did it against the team he grew up watching.

“It's always fun playing the Blazers,” Pritchard said.

White said hitting three consecutive 3s in the second quarter is what got him going.

“Credit to my teammates who kept finding me in good positions and I was able to stay hot,” he said.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said the night Pritchard and White had were a testament to their work ethic.

“They were tremendous," Mazzulla said. "The way those two played shows a lot about who they are. ... We’re lucky to have them and it was a lot of fun to watch them do that.”

Pritchard added five assists, making him the only one of the three players (Lillard, Harden) to have at least 40 points, 10 or more rebounds and 3s and five or more assists coming off the bench.

In a post game locker room video posted by the Celtics, the team celebrated White's night by showering him with water. Pritchard stayed dry during the clip. But he said that was because he was still drying off.

“They got me on the court when I was doing an interview," Pritchard said. "I already got a bunch of water thrown on me. It was cold. We wanted to make sure we got D-White, too. He had a great night as well.”

