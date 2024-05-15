Preakness favorite Muth ruled out of the 2nd leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Preakness favorite Muth has been ruled out of the second leg of the Triple Crown after spiking a fever.

The Maryland Jockey Club announced Muth’s status change Wednesday morning, roughly 12 hours after the horse arrived at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Hall of Fame and two-time Triple Crown-winning trainer Bob Baffert said Muth's temperature reached 103 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) and the camp had no choice but to scratch him.

“We are sick about this. The horse had been doing really well,” Baffert said. “But we have to do what’s right by the horse.”

Muth was set to be one of two horses running in the Preakness for Baffert, who is still expected to saddle Imagination as part of what's now a field of eight. Muth had opened as the 8-5 favorite with Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan second at 5-2.

“It changes the equation,” said Ray Bryner, the assistant trainer for Mystik Dan.

___

AP horse racing: https://apnews.com/hub/horse-racing

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.