Polanco hits winning single in the 15th inning as the Mariners beat the Tigers to advance to ALCS

SEATTLE — Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending single in the 15th inning, and the Seattle Mariners advanced to the AL Championship Series by outlasting the Detroit Tigers for a 3-2 victory Friday night in the longest winner-take-all postseason game in baseball history.

With one out and the bases loaded, Polanco drove in J.P. Crawford with a liner to right off Tommy Kahnle. Crawford hit a leadoff single, Randy Arozarena was hit by a pitch and Julio Rodríguez was intentionally walked before Polanco's big swing on the 472nd pitch of an epic Game 5 in a tightly contested Division Series.

The Mariners left 12 runners on base and still managed to advance to the ALCS for the first time since 2001. Next up is a matchup with the AL East champion Blue Jays, beginning on Sunday night at Toronto.

“We never give up. We just keep fighting. It doesn’t matter how many innings we play,” Polanco said. “We just stay ready and wait for the moment. It’s going to come. It was my time.”

Luis Castillo pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win in his first major league relief appearance. Logan Gilbert, another member of Seattle's rotation, worked two scoreless innings in his first relief outing since his college days at Stetson University in 2017.

“It was such a tough night," Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh said. "Everyone put their other stuff side and did everything for the team, including Logan and Luis.”

Detroit wasted a stellar performance by Tarik Skubal, who struck out 13 while pitching six innings of one-run ball. The Tigers went 1 for 9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.