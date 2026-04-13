Play-in tournament will decide the final 4 spots in NBA playoff field

For the Miami Heat, here's the bad news: They're in the play-in tournament again.

And for the Heat, here's also some good news: They're in the play-in tournament again.

The play-in — where the final four playoff spots will be decided — has become an unwanted tradition for Miami, which is in the event for the fourth consecutive season. The Heat used it as a springboard to the playoffs in each of the last three years, and will need to win two road games this week to extend that streak.

“It’s harrowing. It's nuts," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "You have to absolutely embrace it. It makes you feel alive, that’s for sure, if you’re a competitor. ... Once you’re in it, it’s exhilarating. And you have to embrace the competition, embrace how every single possession really does matter. It’s a Game 7. And so, I just want our guys to take on that challenge.”

Also in the field: Charlotte, Orlando and Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference, along with Golden State, the Los Angeles Clippers, Portland and Phoenix in the Western Conference.

The Clippers have a chance to get to the playoffs after a dismal 6-21 start to the season.

“It's a great achievement,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said.

The schedule

— East No. 10 Miami at East No. 9 Charlotte, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.

— West No. 8 Portland at West No. 7 Phoenix, Tuesday, 10 p.m.

— East No. 8 Orlando at East No. 7 Philadelphia, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

— West No. 10 Golden State at West No. 9 Los Angeles Clippers, Wednesday, 10 p.m.

How it works

Every game will either have a team clinching a playoff berth and/or being eliminated from postseason contention.

— Losers of Miami-Charlotte and Golden State-LA Clippers games are eliminated.

— Winners of Portland-Phoenix and Orlando-Philadelphia games become No. 7 seeds on playoff bracket (East will face Boston in Round 1, West will face San Antonio in Round 1.)

— Orlando-Philadelphia loser will host Miami-Charlotte winner Friday (7:30 p.m.) to determine No. 8 seed in East and who'll face No. 1 Detroit in Round 1. Losing team in that game is eliminated.

— Portland-Phoenix loser will host Golden State-LA Clippers winner Friday (10 p.m.) to determine No. 8 seed in West and who'll face No. 1 Oklahoma City in Round 1. Losing team in that game is eliminated.

Play-in past performances

Phoenix is making its first appearance in the play-in tournament. The other seven teams have all been there at least once before.

Miami and Golden State are both about to make their fourth appearances in the play-in. Charlotte is in this round for the third time, while this is the second trip for Orlando, Philadelphia, Portland and the Clippers.

The Heat have gone 4-2 in play-in games. Orlando, Philadelphia and Portland are all 1-0, Golden State is 1-3, while Charlotte and the Clippers are both 0-2.

Portland won the first play-in game ever — over Memphis in the bubble in 2020, in what became a one-game playoff. The league went to the current play-in format with eight teams playing down to four spots in 2021.

Miami at Charlotte, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

Season series: Miami, 3-1.

BetMGM Sportbook: Charlotte by 5.5.

At stake: The winner moves on to an elimination game Friday. The loser is out of the playoffs.

Outlook: Expect points. The average score of a Heat-Hornets game this season was Miami 126, Charlotte 120. The Heat outscored the Hornets by exactly 23 points in the season series — and had exactly 23 fewer turnovers. Charlotte has only two players (LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges) who have been part of the play-in before. Miami has 11, including Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, both of whom have been part of four play-in victories.

Portland at Phoenix, Tuesday, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Season series: Phoenix, 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Phoenix by 4.5.

At stake: The winner is the No. 7 seed and opens the playoffs Sunday at No. 2 San Antonio. The loser will host the Golden State-LA Clippers winner in an elimination game on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed.

Outlook: Phoenix outscored Portland by a total of seven points when combining the three meetings, and both teams shot about 46% in those head-to-head matchups. But to be fair, the last of those games was two months ago and neither team is the same at this point. Portland probably exceeded expectations, especially after losing coach Chauncey Billups in the first week of the regular season. Phoenix was likely better than many expected as well.

Orlando at Philadelphia, Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. (Prime Video)

Season series: Philadelphia, 2-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Philadelphia by 1.5.

At stake: The winner is the No. 7 seed and opens the playoffs Sunday at No. 2 Boston. The loser will host the Miami-Charlotte winner in an elimination game on Friday to decide the No. 8 seed.

Outlook: Philadelphia beat Orlando twice by exactly 12 points both times this season, and the lone Magic win in the season series was by 41. The 76ers are dealing with the loss of Joel Embiid to an appendectomy last week, the latest chapter in a most unpredictable season for Philly. Orlando will have to move on past the disappointment of falling against a short-handed Boston team in the regular-season finale.

Golden State at LA Clippers, Wednesday, 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

Season series: LA, 3-1.

BetMGM Sportsbook: Clippers by 4.5.

At stake: The winner moves on to an elimination game Friday. The loser is eliminated.

Outlook: The first elimination game in the West this season will send either the Clippers' Kawhi Leonard or the Warriors' Stephen Curry home for the summer. Fitting that they're facing off here; the combined four-game score of the season series was Warriors 411, Clippers 411. Leonard will be in a play-in game for the first time. The Warriors have gone 1-3 in Curry's previous four play-in appearances, but he's averaged 33.8 points in those four games.

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