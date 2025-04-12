Sports

Piastri on pole and Norris only sixth in qualifying for F1's Bahrain Grand Prix

Bahrain F1 GP Auto Racing McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia in action during the qualifying for the Formula One 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix, in Sakhir, Saturday, April 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) (Darko Bandic/AP)

SAKHIR, Bahrain — (AP) — Oscar Piastri took pole in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix on Saturday as his McLaren teammate and standings leader Lando Norris could only manage sixth.

George Russell was a surprisingly strong challenger and took second for Mercedes, .168 of a second off Piastri's time. Charles Leclerc qualified third for Ferrari and Norris was .426 off the pace in sixth.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was seventh after reporting a “terrible” problem with his brakes and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton was ninth for Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon had a heavy crash in his Haas in the second part of qualifying, causing a delay. He signaled to the team he wasn't hurt.

Verstappen is one point off standings leader Norris after winning the Japanese Grand Prix last week.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read