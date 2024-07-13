Phillies get MLB-leading 8th All-Star with Sánchez replacing Atlanta's Chris Sale

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez is set for his first All-Star Game appearance as the replacement for Atlanta lefty Chris Sale, who is scheduled to start for the Braves on Sunday and won't pitch in the Midsummer Classic.

The addition of Sánchez pushes the Phillies' MLB-leading total to eight All-Stars, adding to the franchise record.

The game is Tuesday night at the home of the Texas Rangers. Philadelphia will go into the break as the only team in the big leagues with at least 60 victories.

Sánchez becomes the 38th first-time All-Star and the ninth replacement — five from the National League. He raised the total number of All-Stars to 73.

The 27-year-old Sánchez is 7-4 with a 2.96 ERA. He allowed two runs in six innings in a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in his last start before the break Wednesday.

Sánchez is the third member of Philadelphia's rotation in the All-Star Game, joining right-hander Zack Wheeler and lefty Ranger Suárez.

The Phillies have three starters in first baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner and third baseman Alec Bohm. Relievers Jeff Hoffman and Matt Strahm round out the Philadelphia contingent.

Sale picked up his MLB-leading 12th victory in a 6-2 victory over Arizona on Tuesday. This is the eighth All-Star nod for the 35-year-old.

Seattle's Logan Gilbert was replaced by reliever Andrés Muñoz, his teammate, with Gilbert also set as a Sunday starter for the Mariners.

Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro, Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander and Orioles infielder Jordan Westburg were added earlier to the AL roster in place of Houston shortstop Jose Altuve (sore left hand), Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (left shoulder soreness) and Houston outfielder Kyle Tucker (bruised right shin).

Pittsburgh right-hander Paul Skenes, Cincinnati shortstop Elly De La Cruz and right-hander Hunter Greene and San Francisco outfielder Heliot Ramos were NL replacements for Philadelphia right-hander Zach Wheeler (back spams), Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (broken left hand) and right-hander Tyler Glasnow (back tightness) and San Diego outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (right thigh).

Marcus Semien of host Texas replaced Altuve in the AL starting lineup.

Skenes is slated to start for the National League after making just 11 big league starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.