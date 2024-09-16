Patton Kizzire ends drought with 5-stroke victory in FedEx Cup Fall opener at Silverado

NAPA, Calif. — (AP) — Patton Kizzire ended a long victory drought Sunday in the Procore Championship, closing with a scrambling 2-under 70 for a tournament-record, five-stroke victory in the FedEx Cup Fall opener at Silverado Country Club.

Kizzire had gone 176 events without a victory after winning events in Mexico and Hawaii in a two-month span in late 2017 and early 2018.

“I’m going to enjoy this win ,” Kizzire said. “It’s just so sweet to get through the ups and downs. That’s life. You just got to stay positive. That’s what led me to here, to right now.”

The 38-year-old former Auburn player earned a PGA Tour card for the next two years after entering the event 132nd in the fight to earn a card with a top-125 finish in the standings. He also gets spots in the Masters and PGA Championship and The Sentry at Kapalua.

Kizzire finished at 20-under 268. On Sunday, he repeatedly misfired off the tee for a second consecutive day, but stayed steady with his approach shots and had three birdies, an eagle and three bogeys.

“I knew that it would be difficult not to get ahead of myself with a four-shot lead heading into today,” Kizzire said. “I wrote down in my yard book, ‘I am here, I I am now.’ Kept going back to that. That helped me be disciplined and stay present. That’s what really helped me come out on top.”

David Lipsky was second after a 71.

Patrick Fishburn (71) was third at 14 under. Mackenzie Hughes (72), Ben Silverman (71) and Greyson Sigg (72) were another stroke back.

Sahith Theegala, the winner last year, closed with a 72 to tie for fifth at 12-under 276.

Unlike in 2023 when Theegala was followed by a large gallery on his way to winning, Kizzire and Lipsky played the final round in front of a small crowd at the picturesque course in the heart of the Napa Valley wine country.

For the second straight day, Kizzire had to make up for his erratic tee shots. He missed 11 fairways and hit three drives into bunkers but got out of trouble and limited the damage each time.

Lipskey also had issues off the tee trying to battle winds that had been mostly absent for the first three rounds.

“It was really tough out there,” Lipsky said. “The wind was swirling and it was strong and the greens were so firm. Where the put some of those pins is really tough to get close.”

After Lipsky made birdies on Nos. 1 and 4 to get within two shots, Kizzire responded with an eagle on the par-5 fifth. Kizzire hit his second shot past the green, then holed a soft wedge shot coming back from 50 feet to get to 20 under.

Kizzire bogeyed No. 11 after another errant tee shot, while Lipsky birdied to get within two strokes again. Kizzire then made a birdie save after driving into a green-side bunker on No. 12, and had another birdie on No. 13.

Kizzire was ahead by five strokes after a birdie on No. 15, then missed a short par putt on No. 16. He had a chance to get the stroke back on No. 17, but pushed his putt to the right of the hole and settled for par. ___

