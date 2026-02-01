Patrick Reed loses in a playoff as Freddy Schott wins Bahrain Championship

AL MAZROWIAH, Bahrain — Patrick Reed’s bid for back-to-back titles on the European tour came up just short Sunday when he was beaten in a playoff won by No. 436-ranked Freddy Schott for his first title.

Reed made bogey at the first playoff hole to drop out of a three-man contest also including Calum Hill.

The 24-year-old Schott clinched victory on the second playoff hole after Hill hooked his drive out of bounds, shanked his fourth shot into water and shook hands with his German rival, who was on the green in three shots.

“Extremely happy, surprised. I don't know what's happening right now,” said Schott, who was clearly battling nerves as he attempted to end his title drought five years after turning pro.

Reed was seeking a second straight win, after the Dubai Desert Classic last Sunday, to complete a whirlwind week in which he also announced he was leaving LIV Golf with the aim of returning to the PGA Tour.

Ten shots off the lead heading into the weekend, the American shot 6-under 66 on Saturday and 67 on Sunday to close on 17-under par. He was tied for the lead in the final round after picking up a shot at No. 14 for a third straight birdie, but played the final four holes in 1 over.

Schott (69) bogeyed No. 17 and Hill (71), the leader of the second and third rounds, three-putted for bogey at No. 18 as they joined Reed in a playoff watched by Bahrain Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa at Royal Golf Club.

Reed has said he is playing a full European tour schedule this season and is entered in the Qatar Masters next week. He is trying to earn PGA Tour status as one of the leading 10 players in the Race to Dubai.

