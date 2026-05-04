Pablo Torre's podcast wins Pulitzer Prize for Clippers report, capping a remarkable rise

NEW YORK — The "Pablo Torre Finds Out" podcast won a Pulitzer Prize in audio reporting on Monday for its deep dive into the finances of the Los Angeles Clippers and star Kawhi Leonard, capping a remarkable rise for the influential show.

Torre's show — which has three episodes each week — has reported on several major stories since its debut in 2023. Topics include Jeffrey Epstein and his ties to Harvard, Madison Square Garden's use of facial recognition software at games and team collusion in the NFL.

“We are honored to have been named the winner of the 2026 Pulitzer Prize in Audio Reporting!” the podcast’s official X account posted.

Last September, a report by Torre alleged that the Clippers violated NBA salary cap rules involving a $28 million endorsement contract between Leonard and the now-bankrupt California-based sustainability services company called Aspiration Fund Adviser LLC. The report led to an ongoing NBA investigation.

The Pulitzer judges called the project a “pioneering and entertaining form of live podcast journalism.”

Leonard has denied any wrongdoing, saying he didn’t receive all of the money he was owed from the company.

The Clippers have strongly denied that any rules were broken and said they welcomed the league’s investigation, which is being run by an outside firm.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer made a $50 million investment in Aspiration, and the company and the team announced a $300 million partnership in September 2021. That was about a month after Leonard signed a four-year, $176 million extension with the Clippers.

The team ended its relationship with Aspiration after two years, saying the contract was in default. Aspiration’s co-founder, Joseph Sanberg, agreed to plead guilty in August after facing federal charges of wire fraud. Prosecutors said he defrauded investors and lenders out of $248 million, adding that “Aspiration’s financial statements were inaccurate and reflected much higher revenue than the company in fact received.”

Torre's podcast is produced by Meadowlark Media and licensed by The Athletic, which is owned by The New York Times Company. The 40-year-old Torre also has worked for Sports Illustrated and ESPN.

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