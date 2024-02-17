Outfielder Randal Grichuk, Diamondbacks agree to $2M, 1-year deal with mutual option for 2025

PHOENIX — (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks and outfielder Randal Grichuk have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract that includes a mutual option for 2025.

Grichuk will be paid $1.5 million this season and would make $6 million in 2025, or the D-backs could pay a $500,000 buyout. The team announced the deal on Saturday.

The 32-year-old has 191 homers with the St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels. He split time between the Rockies and Angels last season, hitting .267 with 16 homers.

Grichuk gives the defending NL champions some more right-handed power in a lineup that includes Eugenio Suárez, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Christian Walker. He's hit at least 20 homers in a season five times in his career.

To make room for Grichuk on the 40-man roster, the D-backs moved right-hander Drey Jameson to the 60-day injured list. Jameson is expected to miss the season after Tommy John surgery on Sept. 1.

