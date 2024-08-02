Olympic cheers fill the air as fans return for a 10,000-meter masterpiece and more at the track

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — The ear-splitting roars raining down on the track and field stars in the Stade de France felt like eight years of pent-up energy flowing out at once.

They were for distance runner Joshua Cheptegei, who stamped his mark on a masterpiece of a 10,000-meter race to set an Olympic record and win a gold medal.

They were for Sha'Carri Richardson, who opened the meet in the afternoon Friday with a first-round 100-meter sprint that kept her own gold-medal dreams in tact.

They were for decathletes, who were showered throughout the afternoon and into the night as they worked their way through their first five events, garnering a show of support that's "not too typical for decathlon,” Canada's defending champion Damian Warner said.

They were even for swimming.

The start of one decathlon heat was delayed about five minutes while the public address announcer begged for quiet and fans waving the French tricolor chanted and cheered for Léon Marchand's latest gold medal at the pool.

Cheptegei, who won in an Olympic-record time of 26 minutes, 43.14 seconds, loved every minute of it.

“It's the most rewarding that I am winning today in Paris, the most amazing crowd,” he said. "The crowd was wild. And I knew that when I was going to the front, at the last two laps, I knew that this was going to be amazing for me.”

Three years ago in Tokyo, the COVID-19 pandemic kept crowds out of the mix, leaving most of the 2,200 track and field athletes to compete in eerie silence.

Cheptegei's gold was the first won in front of a crowd on the track since the Games in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago. For that, he also got $50,000 and a chance to clang the bell at the end of the stadium, which is reserved for champions only.

The crowd went crazy for that, too.

“I think the 10K doesn’t get a lot of love sometimes,” said Grant Fisher, whose bronze medal marked America's first podium appearance in this event since 2012. “But that crowd felt like we were the best show in town.”

From start to finish, the night's biggest race was a barnburner.

It featured 15 runners who had broken 27 minutes in their careers, meaning the 27:01 Olympic record was in peril before the starting gun even went off.

Then, a trio of Ethiopians — Yomif Kejelcha, Selemon Barega and Berihu Aregawi — made it happen. They set a blistering pace early, stringing out the field and taking turns in the lead through 7,500 meters.

For a few laps after that, things got bunched up and the runners were racing three- and four-wide.

“I was surprised how many people were around given how fast the pace was," Fisher said.

Then, it strung out again. Fisher, the 27-year-old American champion trying to join Billy Mills as the second U.S. 10,000-meter champion, stayed in that mix.

Out of nowhere, with 500 meters left, surged Cheptegei.

He was in the lead when the bell lap started, and he never gave anyone hope. Fisher lost a lung-searing sprint to Aregawi for second. Cheptegei gave Uganda its first gold medal in the 112-year history of the longest Olympic event on the track.

“Every athlete there was special,” he said.

Cheptegei adds this to the silver medal he won in Tokyo and the world titles he took in 2019, 2022 and 2023.

“Now, my collection is complete,” he said. “I was the world champion. Now, I win the Olympic title. I'm so excited.”

5K down and 57 left to go for Sifan Hassan

Iron woman Sifan Hassan completed the first leg of what is shaping up as a long Olympics. She finished second in the first round of the 5,000 meters.

Hassan also plans to run in the 10,000 meters and the marathon. At the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, the Ethiopian-born Dutch runner became the first person to win medals in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters.

She realizes that going 3 for 3 might not be in the cards this time, but she plans on trying.

“When I’m at the start line, I always ask myself: ‘Why? Why? What is wrong with you?’ But when I go home, I want to do it. It’s a lot about curiosity,” Hassan said.

Americans set world record in one of track’s newest events

The U.S. mixed 4x400 meter relay team set a world record in an event that is only 5 years old.

The team of Vernon Norwood, Shamier Little, Bryce Deadmon and Kaylyn Brown finished the four laps in 3 minutes, 7.41 seconds to break a mark set at the world championships last year.

All the record did was place the Americans in Saturday’s final, where the record will be in jeopardy again.

Crouser, Kovacs advance to shot put final

Ryan Crouser and Joe Kovacs of the U.S. and Tom Walsh of New Zealand all advanced to the shot put final, giving them a chance at finishing 1-2-3 — in that exact order — for the third straight Games.

Crouser, who has been dealing with an elbow injury this year, needed only one throw to advance with a mark of 21.49 meters.

Also in the mix is Leonardo Fabbri of Italy, whose throw of 21.76 was the evening’s biggest.

Jasmine Moore goes one and done in triple jump

Jasmine Moore, the first American woman to qualify for the Olympics in both the triple jump and the long jump, kept her work to a minimum. She needed just one jump — a season-best 14.43 meters — to lock down her spot in the triple jump finals.

Leyanis Perez Hernandez of Cuba had the night’s best jump (14.68) in an event that has been thrown wide open because of an Achilles tendon injury that ended the season for defending champion and world-record holder Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela this spring.

