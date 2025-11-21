Ole Miss says Lane Kiffin's decision on coaching future to be revealed Nov. 29

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin will announce his next move — likely Florida or LSU — after the Egg Bowl against Mississippi State.

Athletic director Keith Carter released a statement Friday saying a decision on Kiffin's future is expected Nov. 29, the day after the No. 6 Rebels play at rival Mississippi State.

It could be an agonizing wait for the Tigers, the Gators and the Rebels, although most outsiders believe Kiffin staying in Oxford for a seventh season is a long shot, at best.

“Coach Kiffin and I have had many pointed and positive conversations regarding his future at Ole Miss, including meeting (Friday) with Chancellor Boyce,” Carter said. “While we discuss next steps, we know we cannot lose sight of what is most important — out sixth-ranked team that is poised to finish the regular season in historic fashion.”

